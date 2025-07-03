Gov. Pam Baricuatro lifts ban on pigs, livestock from other areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro has allowed the entry of livestock, meat products and byproducts from other areas effective Thursday, July 3.

The move was expected to bring down the prices of pork in the province, the Capitol said.

Baricuatro signed an Executive Order (EO) lifting the ban of entry of meat from provinces and other locations afflicted by the highly contagious African Swine Fever (ASF) virus.

“It was brought about by the current situation nato karun nga taas kaayo ang price sa per kilo of pork,” said Baricuatro.

READ:

It effectively terminates the years-long order her predecessor, former Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, introduced to control and mitigate the impact of the spread of ASF.

Aside from allowing more pork and meat products sold in the market, the new order was also in response to requests from stakeholders, including local governments from neighboring provinces, to restart livestock trade, said Baricuatro.

Pam Baricuatro, however, emphasized that shipment of live pigs and other pork products and by-products will remain “subject to compliance with the existing regulations and conditions.”

These include securing a valid Veterinary Health Certificate issued by a government-licensed veterinarian from the province of origin, an approved Shipping Permit issued by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), and a Meat Inspection Certificate for processed or slaughtered meat.

Surveillance

While the ban has been repealed, the provincial government assured the public that they will continue to conduct strict surveillance.

Additionally, the new order does not mean the province is ASF-free but rather, signifies that there is no risk of allowing entry of live pigs and other pork products into Cebu.

“I would say na nga we are at no risk… The virus will always be there. Once naa na siya, endemic na dayun siya sa area so we have to live with the virus,” explained Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy, Provincial Veterinarian.

In the meantime, the Capitol will continue to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7). Pam Baricuatro said this is crucial to stall the entry of ASF.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP