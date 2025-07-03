V-League Visayas: USC, UC to face Cignal HD Spikers in friendlies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cignal HD Spikers’ men’s and women’s squads will take on the reigning Cesafi volleyball champions in a rare exhibition double-header to kick off the V-League Visayas on Sunday, July 6, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus.

Cignal’s women’s team, currently riding a three-game winning streak in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), sits atop Pool B with nine points. They’re narrowly ahead of former champions Creamline Cool Smashers (2-1), while the Akari Chargers remain winless at 0-2.

This matchup presents a tough challenge for the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, who ended a title drought last December by capturing the Cesafi women’s crown after toppling defending champions, the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers.

READ:

USC will have their hands full against a stacked Cignal squad led by Vanie Gandler, fresh off her Alas Pilipinas stint, along with PVL veterans Angel Cayuna, Erika Santos, Dawn Macandili-Catindig, and Roselyn Doria-Aquino.

Seasoned Cesafi coach Grace Antigua will bank on a mix of holdovers and promising rookies to fill the void left by her graduated players from last season’s championship run.

In the men’s division, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, the reigning Cesafi champions, will square off with the powerhouse Cignal men’s team. Head coach John Abas will lead UC against a squad that boasts titles from the PNVF Champions League, Challenge Cup, and the Spikers’ Turf Open and Invitational conferences.

The women’s exhibition match between USC and Cignal in the V-League Visayas begins at 1:00 p.m., followed by V-League Visayas matches. The men’s friendly between UC and Cignal will close the day’s action at 7:00 p.m.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP