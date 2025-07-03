Filipinas clobber Cambodia in AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine women’s national football team, also known as Filipinas clobber Cambodia 6-0 on Wednesday to stay unbeaten in Group G of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026 Qualifiers in Phnom Penh.

The Filipinas lead Group G by a wide margin in terms of wins and goal differentials. With their two victories, the Filipinas now only need a draw against Hong Kong to seal qualification to the final tournament in Australia.

During the match, they made their intention clear early on after netting two goals in quick succession through Alexa Pino and Meryll Serrano in the 18th and 19th minutes, respectively.

Named Player of the Match, Serrano completed her brace in the 36th minute with a long-range lob that sailed past Cambodia’s goalkeeper her third goal of the tournament.

Their scoring spree didn’t waver, with captain Hali Long and Chandler McDaniel adding their names to the scoresheet, while an own goal by Cambodia’s Somrit Nimol, forced by Sofia Harrison-Wunsch’s dangerous cross, capped off a dominant first-half display with the Filipinas up 4-0.

“We are very pleased with the team’s performance today and grateful for the support of the Filipino community here in Cambodia,” said Philippine Football Federation (PFF) President John Anthony Gutierrez said in a statement. “The players showed great composure and focus throughout the match.”

The Filipinas continued to take full control of the pace after the break.

Long, earning her 90th cap, scored her 21st international goal in the 48th minute with a precise header from an Angie Beard set piece, giving them a commanding 5-0 lead.

Chandler McDaniel then put icing on the cake, scoring in the 56th minute, off a Carleigh Frilles cross from the right.

Hong Kong currently is at second place with four points, while Cambodia and Saudi Arabia have both been eliminated from qualification.

The Filipinas’ final group match is on Saturday, July 5, at 5 PM.

