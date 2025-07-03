Ex-mayor Rama to bare ‘City Hall revelations’ in July 4 presscon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former mayor Michael Rama is not done talking, and this time, he says, the truth will come out.

Rama is set to face the media on Thursday, July 4, for what he calls the revelation of “untold stories at the City Hall.”

The announcement comes amid renewed speculation about Rama’s political future, his ongoing election protest, and the possible revival of the Barug–Kusug alliance under a newly reshaped City Council.

Rama was the standard bearer of Partido Barug, who ran for reelection as mayor but lost to Mayor Nestor Archival Sr.

The timing of his public address also comes just weeks after he hinted at a political comeback in 2028 and filed a protest before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) seeking a manual recount of votes from the May 12 mayoral race, where he placed third behind Archival and former Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

In his last visit to City Hall on June 11, Rama emotionally retrieved personal belongings from the mayor’s office and reiterated that his political journey is far from over.

“We will, hopefully—we’ll come back,” he said.

This anticipated media appearance follows a flurry of political developments at City Hall, including the potential revival of the Barug-Kusug coalition, which Rama previously dismissed in September 2024 after clashing with then-Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia during his preventive suspension.

Despite their bitter fallout, Garcia recently hinted at an “open” and ongoing dialogue between Kusug and Barug.

During the June 28 oathtaking of Kusug’s winning councilors, Garcia welcomed key Barug allies, including Rama’s cousin, Congressman Edu Rama Jr., Councilors Franklyn Ong and Harry Eran, and Francis Esparis.

“It just shows nga united ang among grupo,” Garcia said. “We share the same principles. We share the same passion.”

Garcia, who now concludes his term as mayor, described the possible political reconnection as “a very good indication” of unity but stopped short of confirming a formal alliance.

Aside from politics, Rama is also expected to touch on his ongoing electoral protest, which alleges technical malfunctions and irregularities in the May 2025 elections. His legal team, led by lawyer Collin Rosell, is seeking a manual recount and review of discrepancies in printed voting receipts.

“Let’s not rush to conclusions,” Rama said earlier. “If there are questions about the numbers, we need to look closely and make sure everything is in order. The people deserve the truth.”

When asked about his political plans last month, Rama gave a familiar rallying cry: “Walang iwanan. Matira, matibay. No surrender. No retreat.” /csl

