Cebu’s Jay Bryan Baricuatro cruises to semis of 2025 World Boxing Cup
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City’s Jay Bryan Baricuatro is assured of at least a bronze medal after advancing to the semifinals of the 2025 World Boxing Cup in Astana, Kazakhstan.
Baricuatro, one of two Cebuano boxers representing the Philippines in the prestigious international tournament, defeated India’s Jadumani Singh Mandengbam in the men’s 50-kilogram quarterfinal. He defeated the Indian via split decision.
The judges scored the bout 29-28, 29-28, 28-29, 29-28, and 27-30 in favor of the Filipino.
His win guarantees him of a bronze and a spot in the semifinals where another win will catapult him to the gold medal round.
READ:
Peñalosa bags WBF silver title in convincing win over China’s Jiang
Philippines versus Japan in Fist of Fury 8 boxing card
Manny Pacquiao done with politics, focused on boxing career again
Joining Jay Bryan Baricuatro is fellow Filipino Patricia Mae Sumalinog, who is also in medal contention in her division.
Earlier in the tournament, Baricuatro scored an impressive unanimous decision win over Italy’s Salvatore Attrattivo. He dominated all three rounds, with judges scoring the bout 30-23, 30-26, 30-26, 30-24, and 30-26.
Meanwhile, fellow Cebuano boxer Mark Ashley Fajardo also delivered a strong showing, earning a bronze medal in the men’s 60kg division. He was eliminated in the semifinals after bowing to Viktorio Iliev of Bulgaria.
Sumalinog, the Philippines’ lone female bet in the tournament, advanced directly to the quarterfinals of the women’s 48kg division after receiving a first-round bye. She is set to face Turkey’s Nurselen Yalgettekin in her opening match.
A win will allow Sumalinog to advance into the semifinals where she will be assured of going home with at least a bronze medal. A semis victory will put her in the final round where is assured of at least a silver medal.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.