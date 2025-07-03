Nearly 300 drums of medical waste uncollected in Mandaue City terminal

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Nearly 300 drums of infectious and hazardous medical waste remain uncollected at the old North Bus Terminal in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano inspected the site after discovering during a recent visit to the Mandaue City Hospital (MCH) that the waste had remained uncollected for about a year.

The waste—mostly from MCH—includes used syringes, blood-soaked bandages, chemical containers, and other contaminated materials. Additional waste also came from the City Health Office, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Office (SAMSHO), and several barangays.

All waste is sealed in yellow plastic bags and drums, in accordance with biohazard containment protocols.

Originally stored at MCH, the waste was later transferred to the old bus terminal for temporary storage after the hospital’s facility reached full capacity. The transfer was carried out by the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO).

According to CENRO records, there are currently 292 drums stored at the terminal, 151 of which came from MCH. CENRO has been collecting infectious and hazardous waste from the City Health Office, SAMSHO, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and the City Veterinary Office.

CENRO began collecting waste from MCH on October 16, 2024, in support of the hospital’s compliance with Department of Health (DOH) guidelines. These collected materials were disinfected prior to storage.

CENRO head, Architect Aracelli Barlam, explained that disposal was delayed due to the closure of the city’s former waste hauler, Pollution Abatement Systems Specialists, Inc. (PASSI).

A new hauler, Cleanaway Philippines Inc., has been contracted but is still in the process of securing permits from the Environmental Management Bureau to legally collect and transport the waste.

While waiting for the new contractor to begin operations, CENRO has been autoclaving certain types of infectious waste—such as used syringes—so they can be treated and reclassified as general waste.

An autoclave is a machine that uses pressurized steam to sterilize equipment and materials, effectively killing microorganisms and spores.

However, Barlam clarified that this process does not apply to hospital waste, which continues to accumulate in storage.

The city’s sterilization equipment, which was especially useful during the COVID-19 pandemic, has helped reduce the volume of infectious waste such as PPEs, masks, and syringes.

Ouano stressed the urgency of resolving the issue, especially with around 40 families—displaced by a recent fire—currently living at the terminal and exposed to potential health risks.

“Atoang gihangyo ang service provider together with MCENRO and City Hospital, mangayo lang gyud ko og specific date kanus-a ni nila makuha, daghan baya namuyo duol,” said Ouano.

(We are requesting the service provider, along with MCENRO and the City Hospital, to give us a specific date when they can collect this. A lot of people are living nearby.)

The city expects the new hauler to begin operations by next week. /csl

