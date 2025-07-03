NBI nabs 2, seizes P3.9-M illegal vape products in Parañaque raid

MANILA – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested two individuals and seized P3.9 million worth of illegal vape products in an operation in Parañaque City.

In a press briefing, NBI Director Jaime Santiago identified the suspects as Ace Garcia and Reginald Llanto, who were arrested by operatives of the NBI’s Cavite North District Office (NBI-CAVIDO-North) on Wednesday.

According to the NBI, the CAVIDO-North received information on the sale and distribution of illegal vaporized nicotine and non-nicotine products.

READ:

After presenting a sample, the NBI received a certification from the Department of Trade and Industry – Office for the Special Mandate on Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products (DTI-OSMV) that the vape products submitted were considered “unregulated and substandard.”

Operatives conducted an entrapment against the two suspects, resulting in the seizure of 49 master cases which contain 8,200 pieces of vape pods and 1,600 pieces of vape devices, among others, with an estimated value of PHP3.92 million.

The suspects were immediately presented for inquest before the Parañaque Prosecutor’s Office for violations of Sections 4 (d), 12 (j) and 18 of Republic Act 11900 (Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act). (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP