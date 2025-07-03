2 Mandaue City ambulances idle for 4 years over registration issue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Two ambulances in Mandaue City purchased in 2021 have remained unused for four years due to registration issues, rendering them idle and inoperable under the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

The vehicles, acquired for a total of P4 million, are still registered under a private entity instead of the city government, preventing their official deployment.

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said he would instruct the City Legal Office to explore the possibility of filing charges if the supplier remains unresponsive, emphasizing that the units have failed to fulfill their intended purpose.

Of the 12 ambulances under the CDRRMO, only 7 are currently operational. Several are undergoing maintenance, while the two in question remain unused due to the registration issue.

Although the drivers are city personnel, the lack of proper registration has raised liability concerns.

“Gigastuhan na og P4 million sa city and as you can see nahimo nang useless, magamit pa unta na, daghan hitabo, ang uban barangay wala,” said Ouano.

(The city already spent P4 million, and as you can see, it has become useless. It could have been used, especially with many incidents happening and some barangays having none.)

CDRRMO Head Buddy Alain Ybañez said the two ambulances were only briefly used in 2021 during Super Typhoon Odette, but have since been parked due to the unresolved paperwork.

Ouano recently visited the CDRRMO hub at Norkis Park in Barangay Looc to inspect the facility and vehicles as part of his rounds to city government offices.

He plans to reassign one of the ambulances to the Mandaue City Hospital, which currently operates with only one functioning unit.

Former City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan declined to comment further, saying that the Department of General Services (DGS) is responsible for the registration.

“No comment lang ko. DGS man ni ang responsible sa pag-register. They are still there man,” said Calipayan.

(I have no comment. The DGS is the one responsible for the registration. They’re still the ones handling it.)

DGS Head Engr. Marivic Cabigas said they have been coordinating with the Manila-based supplier but have received no response. She explained that the ambulances are not yet safe or legal to use, especially for the drivers, since the units lack official documents.

She added that their office is working to fast-track the issuance of the Official Receipt, registration, and insurance.

