Visayas G Hoops women’s, 15-under divisions tip off Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Visayas G Hoops Basketball Tournament resumes this weekend with action from the women’s and 15-under divisions, running from Friday, July 4, to Sunday, July 6, at the Cebu City Sports Institute in Barangay Sawang Calero.

Five women’s teams are set to compete, headlined by the multi-titled Abellana National School (ANS) Chiefs. They will go up against the Ormocana True Colors of Eastern Visayas State University (EVSU), Schwartz Basketball, Gimcuad, and El Gunners X DSB Seafoods in a rare all-women’s bracket.

In the 15-under category, the participating teams include Bigasan X CKBA, DSB Seafoods, Coach Enoc Academy, and Play Town Exclusive.

This weekend’s tournament follows the June 20 inauguration held at the old Sacred Heart School gymnasium, where over 24 teams from Maasin, Tacloban, Ormoc, Mahaplag in Leyte, and various cities in Cebu competed in the 13-under and 15-under divisions.

The tournament is organized by Rocky Alcoseba, son of Cebu’s winningest basketball coach Raul “Yayoy” Alcoseba, in collaboration with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) official Rey Cañete and veteran basketball organizer Van Halen Parmis.

The goal of the tournament is to put a spotlight on youth and women’s divisions through a well-structured grassroots basketball competition.

Friday’s games will tip off at 1 p.m. with Ormocana True Colors-EVSU facing Schwartz Eagles in the women’s division, followed by a 15-under match between Coach Enoc Academy and Play Town Exclusive at 2 p.m.

