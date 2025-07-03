Dela Rosa refiles death panalty, mandatory ROTC bills 

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Ronald dela Rosa has refiled three bills that he supported in the 18th and 19th Congress — the reinstatement of the death penalty for large-scale drug trafficking, the mandating of Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) in tertiary education, and amendments to the party-list system.

Copies of the bills sent by Dela Rosa’s office on Thursday showed that the proposed reinstatement of death penalty covers large-scale drug trafficking, which was defined as involvement in cultivation, delivery, manufacture, sale, trade, transportation, distribution, importation, exportation, and possession of any dangerous drug over one kilogram.

Lethal injection would be the mode of capital punishment for those convicted of large-scale drug trafficking.

“This proposed legislation classifies large-scale trafficking of illegal drugs as wicked and dangerous. It is the fuel that ignite the commission of other heinous crimes. This bill has become more than a campaign promise or a legal stand, but the realization of our commitment to those families left behind by the victims of crimes involving drugs. It is our continued declaration of war against drugs that has destroyed our country and have caused violence, and national insecurity,” Dela Rosa said.

“This proposed measure seeks to reinstate the capital punishment of death for those who will be found guilty of large-scale trafficking of illegal drugs. We will not distinguish between domestic or foreign offenders. Anyone who is unwise enough to even think of entering into these unlawful acts of illegal drug trafficking or those who continue their brazen operations should face the consequences and feel the full weight of our law,” he added.

With the mandatory ROTC, Dela Rosa said that the program will be a requirement for students enrolled in higher educational institutions and technical-vocational institutions, for at least a two-year undergraduate degree, diploma, or certificate program.

“Any student who fails to undergo the mandatory Basic ROTC in accordance with this Act shall not be qualified for graduation,” Dela Rosa’s bill said.

“Any educational institution that fails to institute and implement the Basic ROTC pursuant to this Act shall be subject to disciplinary and administrative sanctions as the CHEd (Commission on Higher Education) or the Tesda (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) may impose,” it added.

Under the bill, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will be allowed to coordinate with the Department of National Defense, CHED, and Tesda in formulating a training-immersion program in an AFP training base.

“The mandatory Basic ROTC shall be undertaken by all undergraduate students for four semesters: provided, that, subject to the capabilities of the school and the AFP, in lieu of the four semesters, a training-immersion program in the AFP training base may be designed, formulated and adopted by the Department of National Defense, CHEd and Tesda, to complete the requirement of this Act,” the bill stated.

The bill on the party-list system reform, meanwhile, seeks to amend Republic Act No. 7941 or the Party-List System Act by inserting provisions in Section 6 that would disallow groups involved in committing violent acts or those associated with proscribed terrorist groups from joining the party-list race.

If enacted, Section 6 of RA No. 7941 would consider the following activities as a possible ground to refuse or cancel the registration of any national, regional or sectoral party.

It seeks the participation of children, youth, and members of other disadvantaged sectors in committing violent and unlawful acts; and

It directly or indirectly participates in acts detrimental to the best interest of the government, to overthrow the government or diminish its powers, or to be associated by any means to rebels or proscribed terrorist persons or groups under RA No. 11479, otherwise known as the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

The proposed mandatory ROTC was a controversial topic as many groups and even Dela Rosa’s fellow senators opposed the measure when it was discussed during the 19th Congress.

Senator Risa Hontiveros said the funding for the mandatory ROTC may be better off with military modernization — especially the Philippine Navy — considering the country’s defense situation and the West Philippine Sea tensions.

READ: Dela Rosa, Hontiveros share opposing views on return of ROTC

In the 19th Congress, it was Dela Rosa and Senator Imee Marcos who pushed to disqualify outright party-list groups that are supposedly involved in criminal activities and advocacies such as the overthrow of the government.

READ: Senators want purge of party-list system

Marcos said senators were also looking at limiting the entry of party-list groups to only those that need representation as marginalized sectors, noting how the system has become a “backdoor entry” for millionaires and members of political dynasties.

