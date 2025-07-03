Over 4,700 nabbed, P522-M drugs seized in C. Visayas crackdown

MANILA, Philippines — Over P522-million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated and 4,733 individuals were arrested for drug-related charges by authorities in Central Visayas from January to June this year.

This was the result of 4,101 operations across the region, the Police Regional Office 7 (PRO 7) said in a statement on Thursday.

According to PRO 7, police confiscated 76.12 kilograms of shabu (crystal meth) valued at P517.61 million; dried marijuana leaves and plants valued at P3.03 million; 250 grams of cocaine valued at P1.32 million; and 60 tablets of ecstasy valued at P102,000.

Further, of the 4,733 arrested, PRO 7 identified 238 of them as “high-value individuals,” 2,522 of them as “street-level targets,” and 1,963 of them as “newly-identified drug personalities.”

“PRO 7 vowed to… further [strengthen] coordination with national government agencies, local government units, barangay officials and civil society groups to intensify prevention, enforcement and rehabilitation efforts across the region,” it said.

