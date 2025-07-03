Romualdez pushes bills to sustain P20 per kilo rice program

MANILA, Philippines — Several of the first bills filed before the House of Representatives of the 20th Congress will ensure the continuity of P20 per kilogram rice program, Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said on Thursday.

Romualdez, in a statement, said House Bills (HBs) No. 1 and 14 — the proposed Rice Industry and Consumer Empowerment (RICE) Act and the bill seeking to expand the services of the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) — will assist the administration’s food security program.

According to Romualdez, this will also help the Benteng Bigas Meron Na (BBM Na) program — which was based on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s campaign promise of bringing down rice prices to P20 per kilogram.

“We know that rice is the staple food for each household. That’s why the P20 per kilogram rice is not just a price — it is a line of hope for Filipino families. The President is showing true leadership by making this vision come to life. And in Congress, we will do our part to make sure it stays,” Romualdez said.

“We would not succeed in this program if we would not strengthen the capability of our farmers. They are the backbone of our food supply. They deserve our full support,” he added.

Last June 23, before the 19th Congress’ lawmakers term ended, Romualdez said they are supporting proposals to reform the National Food Authority (NFA), so that the government can buy palay or rice grains at fair prices while selling them cheaper.

Then on Monday, Romualdez formalized this goal through HB No. 1, which seeks to restore some of the NFA’s functions, including its role in stabilizing rice prices. If enacted, the bill would amend Republic Act (RA) No. 8178, otherwise known as the Agricultural Tariffication Act.

Based on the copy of the measure released by Romualdez’s office, the bill seeks to strengthen the regulatory powers of the NFA “to support the rice industry and ensure consumer protection through adequate supply and stable price of rice.”

HB No. 14 meanwhile seeks an expanded coverage of crop insurance, to ensure that farmers and growers are protected from shocks caused by calamities and other climate-related incidents.

Under HB No. 14, the services of the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation will be expanded through opening it for greater private sector participation in agricultural insurance. Through this, PCIC coverage will extend beyond traditional crops like rice and corn to include high-value commodities, livestock, aquaculture, farm machinery, and even post-harvest infrastructure.

According to Romualdez, the bill will benefit small farmers as they usually skip applying for insurance due to various reasons. Data cited by the Leyte lawmaker from a 2023 Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research paper showed that 2.4 million Filipino rice farmers remain vulnerable to climate shocks but lack access to meaningful insurance protection.

Romualdez’ statement came after the administration, through the Department of Agriculture (DA), launched the P20 per kilogram rice in 94 locations across the country.

The BBM Na allows the sale of NFA’s aging but good quality rice stocks for the members of the vulnerable sector and minimum wage earners.

As of June 23, about 542.18 metric tons – worth P10.83 million – have been sold, benefiting 63,473 households by the Kadiwa ng Pangulo and other accredited sites.

Romualdez said he will support a budget that will allow the DA and the NFA to continue the program.

“In the new Philippines, nobody will be left behind. We will help each other — the government, Congress, and each Filipino — to ensure that there is food on each table. Because at the end, this is the measurement of true care for other’s welfare,” he added. — With reports from Lau Bacia, INQUIRER.net trainee

