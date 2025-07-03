WBC world champ Melvin Jerusalem teases major fight announcement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning WBC world minimumweight champion Melvin “El Gringo” Jerusalem is stirring excitement among fans after hinting at a major fight announcement on social media.

In a series of Facebook posts earlier this month, Jerusalem wrote, “Malapit nang ipahayag ang malaking laban,” followed by, “Abangan nyo guys, next laban ko po will be announced soon. Thank you sa lahat po ng sumusuporta.”

The 30-year-old champion has been training steadily in Cebu and recently flew to General Santos City to work out at the Sanman Boxing Gym, fueling further speculation about an upcoming bout.

Jerusalem is coming off a successful title defense against Japan’s Yudai Shigeoka, whom he defeated via unanimous decision in their March 30 rematch in Tokoname, Japan.

That marked his second successful defense of the WBC belt, following a unanimous decision win over Mexico’s Luis Castillo last year in Manila.

A proud member of the Cebu-based ZIP Sanman Boxing Team, Jerusalem captured the title from Shigeoka by split decision in their first encounter. His current record stands at 24 wins (12 by knockout) and three losses. He was also recently named Co-Athlete of the Year by the Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC).

As of now, there’s no official word on who Jerusalem will face next. However, the WBC’s top-ranked contender is Thailand’s Thammanoon Niyomtrong, better known as Knockout CP Freshmart, who sports a 27-1 record with 10 knockouts.

South Africa’s Siyakholwa Kuse (9-2-1, 4 KOs) is ranked No. 2, while fellow Filipino and Sanman stablemate Joey Canoy (24-5-2, 15 KOs), who defeated Jerusalem in 2017, holds the No. 3 spot.

Jerusalem and IBF minimumweight champ Pedro Taduran currently stand as the Philippines’ only reigning world boxing titleholders.

