Cesafi champion coaches grateful as V League unfolds in Cebu this weekend

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The champion coaches of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) are filled with gratitude as the V League Visayas tournament opens outside Manila for the first time, kicking off this Sunday, July 6, at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus.

Among the most emotional during the official press conference was University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors head coach Grace Antigua, who led her team to the Cesafi Season 24 women’s title.

Fighting back tears, Antigua said she had long dreamed of seeing a national-level tournament like the V League come to Cebu.

“I feel so honored. This is a dream come true for us. Before, I would only see Sir Ricky Palou in Manila. Now, with the V League here in Cebu, this is a big opportunity for our players,” said Antigua.

“I’m overwhelmed and thankful. Even as I grow older, I will continue to support this tournament. We’ll give our best.”

University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters head coach John Abas, who steered his team to the men’s volleyball crown, echoed the excitement.

He recalled how his players used to watch the V League on television and now finally get the chance to compete in it.

“Dugay na kaayo naglaway ang mga players kay sa TV lang nila makita before. It will be a good experience and exposure sa mga players,” said Abas.

(The players have long been longing for this—they used to see it only on TV before. This will be a great experience and exposure for them.)

Roldan Potot, head coach of both the former Cesafi champion USJ-R Jaguars men’s and women’s squads, also shared his pride in having their school host the tournament.

The USJ-R Basak Campus boasts a fully air-conditioned, high-capacity indoor gym that has previously hosted matches in the Philippine Super Liga (PSL), as well as last year’s Palarong Pambansa and CVIRAA.

“This is history in the making,” said Potot.

“To be chosen as one of the venues of this tournament—now we can showcase how excellent our facility is. Thank you to the V League for coming here. In my 35 years of coaching, this is the first time I get to coach my team in a V League tournament.”

A total of six Cesafi member schools are participating in this month-long tournament, marking a milestone for Cebu volleyball on the national stage.

