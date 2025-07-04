Muslim-friendly stay: More PH hotels up for inspection, says DOT

MANILA, Philippines – More hotels will soon get a Muslim-friendly stay badge, following the footsteps of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts that recently certified all its 13 stays as Muslim-friendly, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said Thursday.

In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, Tourism Undersecretary Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar announced that Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR) properties are now undergoing inspection to secure the same certification.

READ: Mactan Expo Center eyed for 2026 ASEAN tourism confab hosting

The development comes after RHR and the DOT recently signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance the country’s appeal as a premier Muslim-friendly tourism destination.

The partnership focuses on expanding Halal Tourism offerings and increasing Muslim-friendly accommodations across the Philippines, in line with the Philippine government’s Halal Tourism and Muslim-friendly Tourism Roadmap.

“It is very important that we show our Muslim brothers and sisters that the Philippines is actually ready to welcome all of them to come to the Philippines,” Valderrosa-Abubakar said.

READ: Frasco stays as Tourism chief, promises more innovative programs

“Pinaghahandaan natin na unang-una ay kailangan po mayroon tayong accommodation establishments na puwede nilang tuluyan na Muslim-friendly. And aside from that, we should also be able to provide ang ating mga pagkain (We are preparing, firstly we need accommodation establishments that are Muslim-friendly and aside from that, we should be able to provide food options for our Muslim tourists).”

She said the DOT is also coming up with a memorandum circular that would certify Muslim-friendly restaurants across the Philippines.

Of the total 5,949,350 international visitors that arrived in the Philippines in 2024, the official said at least 10.3 percent are from Muslim-populated countries, up by 23.7 percent from the previous year.

READ: Lapu tourism stakeholders told to register at City Tourism Office

The Philippines rose by three spots to rank 8 in the 2025 Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) list of the top 20 Muslim-friendly destinations among non-Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) members.

It received a score of 53 this year, up by six points from last year’s 47.

In 2023 and 2024, the Halal in Travel Awards, which also honors countries in the GMTI rankings, recognized the Philippines as the Emerging Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year (Non-OIC). (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP