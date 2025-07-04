Keanu Reeves, Hollywood star, in driving seat for Cadillac series

SILVESTONE, United Kingdom — Hot on the heels of Brad Pitt’s recently released film F1: The Movie, another Hollywood star is set to front a behind-the-scenes series on Cadillac’s journey to join the F1 grid next year.

Canadian screen actor Keanu Reeves, a motorsport fan, is to present a multi-episode production that will focus on the team’s development of staff, cars and race team through a two-year process.

Cadillac was confirmed as the sport’s 11th team for 2026 in March.

Reeves, 60, presented the Emmy award-winning 2023 documentary on Ross Brawn’s eponymous team’s success in beating the odds to win the title in 2009.

The star of Speed and The Matrix said he felt honoured and excited to tell the Cadillac story and “bring audiences into the heart of this journey and to showcase what it takes to participate in one of the most exclusive sports arenas in the world.”

Pitt, 61, who reached a top speed of 197 mph in a test at Austin, Texas, in June, said recently that he wanted to “go back …I want to hit 200!”

McLaren boss Zak Brown, whose team supplied the car he drove, said he expected to see him return and repeat the experience.