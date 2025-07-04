cdn mobile

Pagasa: LPA off Cagayan intensifies into Tropical Depression Bising

Signal No. 1 up in 2 areas of northern Luzon, says state weather bureau

By: Gilbert S. Gaviola, Mary Joy Salcedo - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | July 04,2025 - 06:57 AM

Heavy rains over Luzon, W. Visayas due to LPA, 'habagat'

Pagasa weather update. GRAPHICS BY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines –  Two areas in Northern Luzon are now under Tropical Cyclone Signal (TCWS) No. 1 due to a low pressure area (LPA) west of Cagayan intensifying into a tropical depression locally known as Bising. 

This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Pagasa, in its 5:00 a.m. update, said that Bising  was spotted 200 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan.

It was packing a maximum wind speed of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph while moving southwest at 20 kph.

TCWS No. 1 is up over the western portion of Babuyan Islands (Calayan Isl. And Dalupiri Isl.), and the northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Dumalneg).

READ: PH may experience 2 to 3 tropical cyclones in July – Pagasa

Aside from TCWS raised in two areas, Tropical Depression Bising is also directly affecting most parts of Northern Luzon and is expected to bring cloudy skies, rain, and gusty winds to the northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte and the western portion of the Babuyan Islands, Pagasa weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz said.

She added that the tropical depression is also forecast to bring rains over the rest of Ilocos Norte, Apayao, mainland Cagayan, and Batanes.

Tropical depression Bising developed into a cyclone at 2 a.m. on Friday, Pagasa said.

It is the first tropical cyclone in July and the second for the year 2025.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: low pressure area, LPA, Pagasa, Tropical depression Bising
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.