Pagasa: LPA off Cagayan intensifies into Tropical Depression Bising

MANILA, Philippines – Two areas in Northern Luzon are now under Tropical Cyclone Signal (TCWS) No. 1 due to a low pressure area (LPA) west of Cagayan intensifying into a tropical depression locally known as Bising.

This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Pagasa, in its 5:00 a.m. update, said that Bising was spotted 200 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan.

It was packing a maximum wind speed of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph while moving southwest at 20 kph.

TCWS No. 1 is up over the western portion of Babuyan Islands (Calayan Isl. And Dalupiri Isl.), and the northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Dumalneg).

Aside from TCWS raised in two areas, Tropical Depression Bising is also directly affecting most parts of Northern Luzon and is expected to bring cloudy skies, rain, and gusty winds to the northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte and the western portion of the Babuyan Islands, Pagasa weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz said.

She added that the tropical depression is also forecast to bring rains over the rest of Ilocos Norte, Apayao, mainland Cagayan, and Batanes.

Tropical depression Bising developed into a cyclone at 2 a.m. on Friday, Pagasa said.

It is the first tropical cyclone in July and the second for the year 2025.

