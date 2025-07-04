‘Just call me Tommy’: Osmeña shuns titles, ego in Cebu City Hall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Just call me Tommy.”

That’s the new rule from Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who made it clear in his return to public service that he is not interested in traditional political displays or titles.

No official portraits, no formalities, and absolutely no flattery.

In a recent press conference, Osmeña said he was banning the practice of hanging photos of elected officials, including his own, inside City Hall offices.

“What’s the message? I’m a big shot? I don’t like that,” Osmeña said, referring to the common practice of displaying framed images of local leaders alongside national figures like the president. “You don’t demand respect. You earn respect.”

The vice mayor, who previously served multiple terms as mayor, said that during his leadership, no one was allowed to address him as “mayor,” “vice,” or even “sir.”

“I am the same as anyone,” he said. “Just call me Tommy. They’ll get used to it.”

Break from political tradition

Osmeña said these seemingly simple rules reflected a broader principle that the “government should serve the people, not elevate politicians.”

He said he was inspired by how the Israeli military prohibited saluting officers or using honorifics.

“In the Israeli military, you’re not allowed to salute an officer. You’re not allowed to call them ‘sir,’” he said. “And yet, they’re one of the best militaries in the world.”

He explained that such discipline discourages entitlement and hierarchy, and instead emphasizes accountability.

“The worst thing that can happen to them is losing the battle,” he added.

‘No sacred cows’

Osmeña also warned that no one should use his name to gain favors or special treatment in government.

“There will be no sacred cows. Nobody will be allowed to use my name to get ahead,” he said.

He reiterated his stance against flattery and sycophancy in public office.

“I do not like people who make sipsip,” Osmeña said, using the Filipino term for insincere praise or brown-nosing.

Leadership style

Osmeña’s statements echoed earlier declarations that he was not interested in playing politics from inside City Hall.

In a previous interview, he said committee chairmanships and titles did not interest him, and that his focus would be on practical, street-level solutions.

“People talk about chairmanship committees. To me, that’s boring,” he said. “This is where the action is—because you’re actually looking at people, you’re looking at their problems, you look at their faces, you feel their feelings, you let them express themselves.”

