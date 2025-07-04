Tropical Depression Bising: No direct impact on Cebu, says Pagasa-Mactan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tropical Depression Bising will have no direct impact on Cebu, according to the state weather bureau. This as the weather system continues to move across northern Luzon.

“Walay direct effect ang bagyo sa Visayas (the storm has no direct impact in the Visayas),” said Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration – Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan), in a phone interview on Friday, July 4.

Although Bising is pulling in the southwest monsoon or habagat, which affects most of the country, including the Visayas, Quiblat said Cebu would only experience occasional light to moderate rains and generally fair weather over the weekend.

The forecast for Friday includes cloudy skies and localized thunderstorms, with wind conditions ranging from light to moderate and slight to moderate sea conditions.

The temperature in Metro Cebu will range from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius.

For Saturday through Monday (July 5 to 7), Pagasa forecasts partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with chances of isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the lingering effect of habagat. Wind and sea conditions are expected to remain stable.

Bising moves across Northern Luzon

As of 3:00 a.m. Friday, the center of Tropical Depression Bising was located 200 kilometers west-northwest of Calayan, Cagayan, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 55 kph. It is moving southwest at 20 kph, based on Pagasa’s latest bulletin.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 was raised over the western portion of the Babuyan Islands and the northwestern tip of Ilocos Norte, including Pagudpud and Bangui.

Pagasa said Bising would be expected to bring cloudy skies, light to moderate rains, and gusty conditions over northern Luzon provinces such as Cagayan, Apayao, Batanes, and Ilocos Norte.

The weather bureau noted that Bising was the country’s second tropical cyclone this year and the first for the month of July.

Outlook

While Bising is not expected to significantly intensify or pose a threat to the Visayas region, Pagasa continues to monitor its movement and effects on the southwest monsoon.

Cebuanos are advised to remain updated through official weather bulletins, especially during periods of localized thunderstorms and potential heavy rainfall triggered by Habagat.

“There is no threat to Cebu, but we still advise the public to stay alert during isolated thunderstorms,” Quiblat added.

