Acer Maintains No. 1 Personal Computer Market Share in the Philippines

MANILA — Acer secured the top position in the Philippine personal computer market in Q1 2025, with a 35.7% total market share, a 34.2% share in consumer notebooks, and an impressive 40.6% share in gaming laptops, according to market research firm GfK. Acer also delivered a strong performance in April, with its notebook segment reaching a 36% market share, further cementing its dominance.

Strategic partnerships helped fuel growth by reinforcing local branding initiatives.

Acer’s success can be credited to a multi-faceted marketing approach, including strategic partnerships with brand ambassadors. This method has proven very effective in expanding Acer’s nationwide reach and strengthening its local branding efforts.

A prime example is Acer’s partnership with the “Kings of P-pop,” SB19. This collaboration has been key in maintaining Acer’s relevance to its customer base, especially among the younger demographic. The partnership between Acer and SB19 began before their official ambassadorship for Acer Day and endorsement with Acer and Acerpure in 2021.

“Our partnership with SB19 works because we share the same values and energy. Also, the group’s strong social media presence and its ability to create engaging content have allowed us to reach and connect with our customers,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Managing Director at Acer Philippines.

Recently, Acer co-presented SB19’s “Simula at Wakas” world tour stop in Taiwan, further strengthening the brand’s connection with SB19’s fans. SB19 also visited Acer’s Taipei headquarters as “one-day employees” to experience the brand’s innovations firsthand.

Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen, along with Pan-Asia Pacific President Andrew Hou, personally met with the group and gifted each member a Predator Helios 18 gaming laptop.

During the group’s visit to Taiwan, SB19 visited Acer’s product experience center. They also tried the latest gaming laptops and the FreeSense Ring smart wearable developed by Acer Fashion. They participated in a design workshop to brainstorm ideas for laptop aesthetics and compact home appliances.

As the partnership marks its fifth year, Acer and SB19 look forward to more fruitful and productive years together.

