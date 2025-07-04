ICC submits 11th batch of evidence in case against Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecution has submitted the 11th batch of evidence in its crimes against humanity case against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a document dated July 1, ICC Deputy Prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang disclosed to the defense a total of 1,062 items, organized under the following thematic categories:

Pre-Confirmation INCRIM package 025 27 June 2025: Crimes Against Humanity – Murder – Davao Death Squad, Mayoral Period (7 items listed in Confidential Annex A);

Pre-Confirmation INCRIM package 026 27 June 2025: Crimes Against Humanity – Murder – Barangay Clearance Operations, Presidential Period (435 items listed in Confidential Annex B);

Pre-Confirmation INCRIM package 027 27 June 2025: Crimes Against Humanity – Murder – High Value Targets, Presidential Period (64 items listed in Confidential Annex C);

Pre-Confirmation INCRIM package 028 27 June 2025: Crimes Against Humanity – Modes of Liability (86 items listed in Confidential Annex D);

Pre-Confirmation INCRIM package 029 27 June 2025: Crimes Against Humanity – Contextual Elements (50 items listed in Confidential Annex E);

Pre-Confirmation INCRIM package 031 27 June 2025: Crimes Against Humanity – Contextual Elements (101 items listed in Confidential Annex F);

Pre-Confirmation PEXO package 004 27 June 2025: Information that suggests a line of defense (6 items listed in Confidential Annex G);

Pre-Confirmation Rule 77 package 008 27 June 2025: Contextual Elements – Background information – material for the preparation of the defense (26 items listed in Confidential Annex H);

Pre-Confirmation Rule 77 package 009 27 June 2025: Contextual Elements – Background information – material for the preparation of the defense (240 items listed in Confidential Annex I);

Pre-Confirmation Rule 77 package 010 27 June 2025: Contextual Elements – Background information – material for the preparation of the defense (47 items listed in Confidential Annex J)

Duterte is currently being held in custody at the ICC detention facility in The Hague, Netherlands, pending his trial for crimes against humanity allegedly committed during his administration’s drug war.

He was arrested at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on March 11 and was flown out of the country on the same day.

The former president had his pre-trial hearing on March 14, while his confirmation of charges was scheduled for September 23.

