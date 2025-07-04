SUV counterflows, hits motorcycle in Cebu City street: 3 injured

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 36-year-old man and his 2 minor daughters were injured after an SUV, which counterflowed from traffic, crashed into the motorcycle they were riding on along Katipunan Street, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City this morning, July 4.

The SUV driver appeared to have drank liquor when he hit the motorcycle on the opposite lane of the road at past 6 a.m. today.

“Nakainom na siya no? (He has drank liquor?)” CDN Digital asked a traffic enforcer and a traffic policeman, who were at the accident scene and both answered in the affirmative after they smelled liquor on the breath of the SUV driver.

Witnesses told CDN Digital that the motorcycle rider was on his way to a nearby elementary school in the barangay to bring her 2 daughters to school when the accident happened.

This was confirmed by the relative of the victim, who was also at the accident site.

“Ako nang igsuon ug naghatud ra na siya sa iyang mga anak sa eskuylahan,” said the brother of the injured motorcycle driver.

(That is my brother and he was just ferrying his two children to school.)

“Nicounterflow ra na siya,” said the victim’s brother when asked what happened, pointing to the SUV.

Emergency medical responders then secured the motorcycle rider and his daughters and brought them to the hospital for treatment.

The paramedics also put the father in a spine board beause he could not move his legs.

CDN Digital managed to interview the SUV driver, who promised to shoulder the hospital expenses of the victim.

He, however, refused to make any comments regarding what happened.

He was held and brought to the office of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office and his vehicle was also impounded.

The SUV driver was detained pending the filing of charges of Reckless Imprudence Resulting to Physical Injury and Damage to Property.

