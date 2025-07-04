Senators warn Escudero, spox don’t speak for entire impeachment court

MANILA, Philippines — Two senators on Friday cautioned the presiding officer and spokesman of the Senate impeachment court against speaking on its behalf and making unilateral decisions.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero currently serves as the presiding officer of the impeachment court in the case of Vice President Sara Duterte while he named lawyer Reginald Tongol as its spokesman.

According to Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Tongol is only entitled to speak in his own capacity.

“But, with all due respect, he does not reflect the voice of the Senate,” she said in a statement.

“As a deliberative body, the strength of the Senate is in its collective judgement. Based on his statements at a recent press conference, he represents only the position of the Presiding Officer. But he does not represent mine, as one of the Senator-Judges,” Hontiveros added.

She also called out the court for already making its own rules when it has long been saying that it could not convene or act until the 20th Congress starts.

The new Congress began on June 30 and it will open on July 28.

“They are not consistent with what they have long been saying that the Impeachment Court cannot convene or act until the 20th Congress starts. On the other hand, they are already unilaterally deciding on the rules of the Impeachment Court,” Hontiveros said.

“Out of respect for the institution, I hope we can be more mindful of process and allow us Senator-Judges to decide only when we are properly convened,” she added.

Sen. Vicente “Tito” Sotto could not agree more with Hontiveros.

“I concur! She is spot-on!” Sotto said in a Viber message when asked to comment on Hontiveros’ statement.

“Even the statements of the SP does not reflect the entire Senate unless they emanate from a caucus of the members. Otherwise, it is merely his statements,” he added.

INQUIRER.net has reached out to Escudero and Tongol for comment but has yet to get a reply as of posting.

