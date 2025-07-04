Romualdez bill seeks senior, PWD discounts even during promos

MANILA, Philippines — Discounts given to senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs) will be on top of promotions or promo items that a store gives if a bill from Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez is approved and enacted into law.

Romualdez on Friday said that he, along with Tingog party-list Reps. Jude Acidre and Andrew Julian Romualdez, filed House Bill No. 16, which will require shops to continue implementing the 20 percent discount for seniors and PWDs and the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT) exemption, even if products and services are already discounted due to promotional offers.

Currently, several establishments do not include senior or PWD discounts if the product or service is already offered at a discounted price.

“This bill aims to preserve the preferential treatment accorded to senior citizens and persons with disabilities by mandating the State to adopt an integrated approach on how to make essential programs and other social services available to them in an attainable and convenient manner,” the authors said in the bill’s explanatory note.

“This is in line with the State policy of promoting a just and dynamic social order that shall ensure the nation’s prosperity and free its people from poverty,” they added.

If the bill becomes law, the following sections will be amended, modified, or repealed:

Section 4 of Republic Act No. 7432, as amended by R.A. No. 9994 (Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010), regarding the purchase of goods and services on promotional discount

Section 32 of R.A. No. 7277 (Magna Carta for Disabled Persons), as amended by R.A. No. 10754, concerning higher discounts granted by commercial establishments

Section 32(j) of R.A. No. 9442, amending the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons

Section 4(1) of R.A. No. 9257, which grants additional benefits and privileges to senior citizens, amending R.A. No. 7432

“The discount granted to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, including the twenty percent (20%) discount and exemption from the value-added tax (VAT) on goods and services, or the special discount on purchase of basic necessities and prime commodities, as provided under Section 4 of Republic Act (RA) No. 7432, otherwise known as ‘Senior Citizens Act,’ as amended, and Section 32 of RA No. 7277, otherwise known as ‘Magna Carta for Disabled Persons with Disability,’ as amended, shall be in addition to any prevailing promotional offers or discounts extended by business establishments,” the bill stated.

“To balance the interest between the two parties, this measure provides that the 20 [percent] discount for senior citizens or persons with disabilities applied on certain goods and services, the input tax attributable to the VAT-exempt sale to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and the special discount on basic necessities and prime commodities, shall be treated as part of deductible expense pursuant to Section 34 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended,” it added.

The older Romualdez is the principal author of R.A. No. 10754, or the Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability. The law was signed in March 2016, allowing millions of PWDs to be exempt from VAT on select goods and services.

During his stint as House speaker for the 19th Congress, several measures to promote the welfare of senior citizens and PWDs were pursued. In February 2024, Romualdez met with Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) officials, including Undersecretary Carolina Sanchez, who informed the House leader that the agency is amenable to requests for additional discounts for seniors and PWDs.

Previously, senior citizens and PWDs received a weekly grocery discount capped at ₱65, based on a 5 percent discount for a maximum allowable purchase of ₱1,300. Romualdez and other lawmakers have suggested increasing the maximum discountable amount to ₱2,500 for a ₱125 per week discount, or ₱500 per month.

READ: Romualdez seeks probe into cases of denied discounts for seniors, PWDs

The call for greater discounts for seniors and PWDs was raised after former Zamboanga Sibugay 1st District Rep. Wilter Palma told the committee that while he and his wife were buying groceries at a mall near Fairview, Quezon City, he was surprised to learn that, despite the high cost of their purchases, the discount was capped at ₱65.

It was then revealed that, according to Joint DTI-DA Administrative Order No. 10-02 series of 2010, seniors may enjoy a special discount of 5 percent for groceries, provided that the “total amount of said purchase shall not exceed the amount of ₱1,300 per calendar week.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP