2 minors rescued in Mambaling anti-drug operation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two minors were rescued in Brgy. Mambaling in Cebu City during an Oplan-Bulabog operation by the Mambaling Police Station 11 on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

According to a statement from the Cebu City Police Office, two minors were rescued after they were caught in possession of suspected shabu. The minors were allegedly carrying 21 grams of what police suspected were shabu that had a total value of P142,800.

According to the police authorities, the two minors that were rescued during the Oplan-Bulabog by the Mambaling Police were residents of Barangays Sawang Calero and Mambaling in Cebu City, respectively.

After getting rescued, the minors currently under the custody of the Mambaling Police Station’s Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) for further legal processing in connection with the alleged possession of illegal drugs.

The case falls under the provisions of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

As this case involved minors, the WPCD of the Mambaling Police Station did not divulge any of the specific details to Cebu Daily News Digital. However, they did confirm that the minors will be filed with their corresponding charges on Friday, July 4, and will go under the Operation Second Chance for rehabilitation.

For context, the Operation Second Chance refers to the rehabilitation program in Cebu City for Children in Conflict with Law (CICL). The program is located in Barangay Kalunasan and aims to cater to CICLs, teaching them essential skills which they can use for future livelihoods.

As for the parents of the rescued minors, police authorities said they are not liable for their children’s illegal actions as long as they are not connected to it. /csl

