Nurturing Wellness, One School at a Time: IPI Joins Brigada Eskwela 2025

In a continued commitment to community wellness, International Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IPI) actively took part in Brigada Eskwela 2025, bringing its advocacy of health and wellness beyond company walls and into public schools in Cebu City.

IPI’s involvement in Brigada Eskwela 2025 reflects its commitment as a wellness company—starting with young learners who will one day shape and build the nation.

Last June 10, IPI volunteers joined hands with DYHP RMN Cebu and iFM 93.9 Cebu at Pit-os National High School to help prepare the school for the upcoming academic year. With cleaning tools in hand and a heart for service, they worked to create a cleaner, safer, and more conducive learning environment for students.

To promote hygiene among learners, Bioderm, one of IPI’s flagship brands, distributed hygiene kits to the students. These kits emphasized the importance of handwashing, especially as schools continue to promote health protocols. IPI Business Solutions also contributed by providing cleaning products used to sanitize classrooms and communal spaces—reinforcing the

company’s core mission of holistic wellness.

IPI’s second Brigada Eskwela stop was at Kalunasan Elementary School last June 13, where another team of volunteers came to lend a hand. The event showcased the company’s unwavering support for education and its vision of nurturing healthy, empowered learners. IPI affirms that this is just the beginning of its commitment, grounded in the belief that every child deserves a healthy, clean, and safe space to learn.

