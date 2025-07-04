PH June inflation slightly up to 1.4%

MANILA, Philippines – Inflation across the Philippines ticked up to 1.4 percent in June from 1.3 percent in May, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.

This brought the average readout for the first semester of 2025 to 1.8 percent. This is lower than the target range of 2 percent to 4 percent that the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas keeps.

June’s readout was also a significant slowdown from the 3.7 percent recorded in the same month last year.

PSA Undersecretary Dennis Mapa said in a press briefing on Friday that a main driver of the uptrend in the overall inflation in June was the faster year-on-year increase in the index of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels. This rose to 3.2 percent in June from 2.3 percent in May 2025.

Another major driver was the slower decrease in the transport index. This logged at -1.6 percent in June from -2.4 percent in May.

The BSP projects that inflation should remain below the lower end of its target in 2025, primarily due to the continued easing of rice prices.

“However, this could be partly offset by the recent spike in oil prices,” said the BSP, which noted that the June turnout was within its forecast range for the month of 1.1-1.9 percent.

