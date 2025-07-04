Public advisory on official account of Maayo San Remigio and Maayo Argao

The Maayo Leisure Group wishes to advise the public of the presence of unauthorized and fraudulent social media accounts falsely claiming to represent Maayo San Remigio and Maayo Argao.

The Maayo Leisure Group remains committed to providing authentic, secure, and heartfelt service to all our guests—both onsite and online and thanks its patrons for their continued trust and vigilance.

These fake accounts have been found actively circulating misleading information, engaging with guests, and replicating official content without consent. The Maayo Leisure Group strongly condemns these actions as they not only misrepresent the brand but also pose risks to its valued guests.

Please be informed that the only official and verified social media accounts for our resorts are the following:

The public is urged to exercise caution, avoid interacting with unofficial pages, and refrain from sharing personal information with suspicious profiles. Should you encounter any such accounts, kindly report them to the platform immediately.

For inquiries, confirmations, or to verify information one may contact [email protected]

Together, let’s keep our online communities safe, reliable, and truly Maayo.