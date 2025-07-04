Rama, Garcia vs Osmeña? SUV feud fuels City Hall tensions

CEBU CITY, Philippines — What began as a procurement controversy over a P4.4-million electric SUV has escalated into a three-way political clash involving Cebu City’s most recognizable names: Michael Rama, Tomas Osmeña, and Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Former mayor Michael Rama on Friday, July 4, stepped in to defend former mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia over the controversial attempt to purchase a luxury electric SUV during Garcia’s time in office, and offered to serve as his legal counsel.

“Malooy ko ni Raymond (I feel sorry for Raymond),” Rama said during a press conference. “Ingna si Raymond, I will be his lawyer. Akoy mo-depensa (Tell Raymond, I will be his lawyer. I’ll be the one to defend him).”

READ: Osmeña slams ‘vulgar’ P4.4M SUV deal; Garcia says purchase was canceled

The vehicle in question, a P4.4-million BYD Tang electric SUV, was flagged by Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña as a symbol of “vulgar,” overpriced government spending. He claimed the purchase was P1.1 million above the retail price and questioned the delay in the legal opinion that led to its cancellation.

But Rama brushed off the issue and echoed Garcia’s earlier assertion that the transaction was voided and no payment was made.

“Wala man kaha palita (It wasn’t bought, right?), so no injury or damage. Then no liability. Then no case,” Rama argued.

He went a step further by publicly pledging to represent Garcia in any legal proceedings.

“Raymond was my vice mayor. I cannot abandon my vice mayor. Kung tinuod nga wala nabayri, naa bay kaso? Wala (If it’s true that it wasn’t paid for, is there a case? None),” Rama said.

But Osmeña, never one to mince words, fired back quickly.

In a statement Friday afternoon, he sarcastically welcomed Rama’s offer to defend Garcia, citing Rama’s own alleged record of overspending on vehicles.

“Of course, Rama should be Garcia’s defense lawyer. He’s the most qualified. He’s the expert in overpriced vehicles, after all,” Osmeña said.

He cited as “Exhibit A” a P3.6-million Toyota HiAce allegedly purchased during Rama’s term, and referenced Rama’s past suspensions and legal troubles.

“Courtesy of four-time suspended and perpetually disqualified Michael L. Rama,” Osmeña added.

He also suggested that key city documents were deliberately destroyed before the outgoing administration left office, an act he claimed was intended to “sabotage” new Mayor Nestor Archival’s transition.

“There’s a reason Gwen Jr. tried very hard to destroy documents on his way out. He says he’s cooperating with Mayor Nestor, but in truth, he’s trying to sabotage him at every turn,” Osmeña said.

He also revealed that an auditor from Manila is now assisting the city in reviewing financial records, hinting at “many more exhibits to come.”

Garcia, in an earlier interview on July 3, dismissed Osmeña’s claims, saying the vehicle purchase was canceled after the City Legal Office issued an unfavorable opinion.

The unit was returned to the dealer, and no city funds were disbursed, he said.

“Na-cancel naman toh nga transaction (That transaction was already canceled). In fact, the City Government has not paid a single centavo on it,” Garcia said.

He explained that the request came from a department, was endorsed by his office, but was never finalized.

“Pagawas sa City Legal opinion, kay ako dayun gipa-cancel. Wala gyud nabayran ang City Government.”

(As soon as the City Legal opinion came out, I immediately had it canceled. The City Government didn’t pay anything at all.)

The SUV controversy is unfolding against the backdrop of a larger fiscal issue, a projected P2-billion budget deficit revealed by Mayor Archival shortly after taking office on July 1.

Osmeña previously linked the SUV deal and other allegedly overpriced procurements to this financial shortfall, citing what he described as a disorganized transition and missing records.

“The City Government has no business buying such an expensive vehicle for personal service,” Osmeña earlier said, noting that the BYD SUV was just one of “dozens, if not hundreds,” of anomalous vehicle purchases under the previous administration.

“There are thousands of other purchases that are equally anomalous. How do you justify a Toyota HiAce costing P3.6 million?” he said. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP