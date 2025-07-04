V-League Visayas: What you need to know

CEBU CITY, Philippines–The inaugural V League Visayas kicks off here on Sunday, July 6, 2025, marking the first time the tournament will be held outside Manila.

Here’s all you need to know about the prestigious volleyball tournament that gives collegiate players a chance to shine on a national level.

V-League Visayas competing teams

Six Cesafi schools are set to compete in this regional volleyball tournament.

In the men’s division, the spotlight is on the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, the reigning Cesafi champions. They’ll be joined by the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars (Cesafi Season 23 champs), the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, and the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons.

On the women’s side, the powerhouse University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, Cesafi’s current queens of the court, lead the charge. Standing on their way is one of their rival schools, the USJ-R Lady Jaguars, which won the Cesafi Season 23 title.

V-League Visayas venues

This month-long volleyball showdown will be held on all weekends of July, making it a consistent fixture throughout the month for Cebu volleyball fans.

Each game day rotates among three partner venues. Games start at 9 a.m.

Games will start at the USJ-R Basak gym. The two other venues are USPF Gym in Lahug, and the USC gym in downtown Cebu City.

V League Visayas ticket prices

Tickets for the games can be bought in the venues.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Ringside – 600

Lowerbox – 400

Upperbox – 200

One ticket is for the whole day featuring six games.

One person can buy a maximum of two tickets.

What’s at stake?

The V League Visayas champion will earn a potential berth to a planned national finals, where they’ll face off with winners from Metro Manila and future qualifiers from Mindanao and other regions.

While this national stage is still being finalized, it marks a major step toward a unified collegiate volleyball system in the country.

There are no cash prizes announced as of this posting.

Teams to watch out for

The USC Lady Warriors are pegged as the team to beat in the women’s bracket.

The UC Webmasters look to continue their winning ways in the men’s division.

The USJ-R Jaguars, meanwhile, with their past title run and home-court edge, are a serious threat.

How V-League helps regional volleyball

The V League Visayas is not just another one-off volleyball tournament. It’s a tournament that gives collegiate players an opportunity to be seen and bring region’s volleyball competition to a different level.

It gives Cesafi squads a bigger stage to show their talents. With notable rivalries and a shot at national play, fans can expect top-notch volleyball all month long.

