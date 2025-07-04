Pato Gregorio begins PSC chairmanship with call for teamwork, unity

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly appointed Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio marked his first day in office with a call for unity and collaboration within the government sports agency.

In an interview with members of the Manila sports press, Gregorio emphasized the need to set aside personal differences and work together to support Filipino athletes and elevate Philippine sports.

“Dapat magtulungan kaming lahat. Walang away, walang tampuhan. I’ll make sure we understand each other,” said Gregorio.

He continued: “Remember that big dreams are built on solid fundamentals. I believe the PSC has several key roles. First, to enable our national athletes. Second, to raise the level of sports and leverage it for economic development. When a country is progressive, sports progress too. Let’s make that happen. Sports is not just entertainment, it’s about winning and making 110 million Filipinos proud and happy.”

Gregorio, now the 13th chairman of the PSC, vowed to bring bold and meaningful reforms to the agency.

“What I can promise you is to expect big changes. Don’t expect anything less. There will be a vibrant and exciting transformation. I think I’ve been known to do that, to think out of the box. Magtulungan tayo,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to his predecessor, Richard “Dickie” Bachmann, for ensuring a smooth transition. The two have been friends since their time as officials in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

“It’s an honor and privilege to serve as PSC chairman. Dickie and I had a great endorsement chat. We go way back. He told me he’s happy I’m succeeding him,” Gregorio said.

“I told him, ‘Pagbigyan mo ako kung guguluhin kita paminsan-minsan,’ so we can continue and improve the programs he started at the PSC.”

Known for his work in basketball, boxing, and rowing, Gregorio also expressed his passion for integrating sports with tourism.

“My heart belongs to both sports and tourism. They go hand in hand. Hopefully, we can work with the Department of Tourism to organize more international events, bring them here, and let our athletes compete on home soil.”

Gregorio also pointed to three major international sports events set to take place in the Philippines this year, which the PSC will be supporting: the FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup, the Men’s Volleyball World Championships, and the 3rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics Junior World Championships.

In addition, he will oversee preparations for the country’s campaign in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Thailand. /csl

