Gov’t center to proceed, but Jonkie questions P3B loan

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — After making rounds of various offices in Mandaue City, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano observed that many government offices are operating in cramped and outdated spaces.

From Tuesday, July 1 to Thursday, July 3, 2025, shortly after assuming office on the afternoon of June 30, Ouano personally visited city offices to assess their conditions and listen to employees’ concerns.

He noted that numerous offices have long been operating in small spaces and stressed that building a new Government Center would help reduce overcrowding and improve the working environment for city employees.

The proposed One-Stop Shop Government Center is designed to consolidate city services, making them more accessible and convenient for residents.

While Ouano said his administration did not oppose the idea of a centralized government hub, he questioned the previous administration’s decision to finance the project through a P3-billion loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP). He raised concerns that the loan could become an additional financial burden for the city.

The loan must be paid by the city over 15 years.

“Ang akoang apprehension una ana kay atoang loan P3 billion. Dako baya na nga financial burden sa city nga pwede unta nato maallocate sa social services para sa senior ma in-place, PWD, and so on. Kaya ra sa city tinuod pero naa tay ma-sacrifice ba ang uban services,” said Ouano.

(My first apprehension is that the P3-billion loan is a huge financial burden on the city, which could have been allocated to social services like support for seniors, PWDs, and others. It’s true the city can afford it, but we would have to sacrifice other services.)

He added that the project might have been better pursued through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) if a willing private sector partner had been found.

Originally, Ouano preferred that the government center be built beside the Mandaue City Sports Complex, citing the high value of the former Cebu International Convention Center (CICC) compound and its potential for joint ventures with the private sector. He envisioned a mixed-use development similar to Cebu IT Park or Bonifacio Global City.

Despite his earlier concerns, the mayor affirmed that the city will proceed with the existing plan.

“Pero taas naman kaayo ang proseso, tulo ra baya ta katuig. Wala na man ta nitan-aw beyond my term in 2028. So, ipadayun lang tana existing plan nasugdan naman na, gi-loan naman gyud na,” said Ouano.

(But the process will be long, and we only have a three-year term. We’re no longer looking beyond my term in 2028. So, we’ll just continue with the existing plan since it has already started and the loan has already been taken.)

The ceremonial groundbreaking for the Government Center was held on August 29, 2024, on the grounds of the former CICC. The initiative was spearheaded by former Mayor Jonas Cortes.

The project was awarded to WT Construction, with official construction beginning in February 2025. The new building’s design is inspired by Bantayan sa Hari, a historic watchtower and heritage site in Mandaue.

The Government Center is being built on a 4.3-hectare property and will feature an eight-story building incorporating green and sustainable design elements. It is intended to house various local offices and government agencies to improve service efficiency and accessibility for residents.

Ouano clarified that although earlier plans considered repurposing the CICC building, that structure is not part of the current construction site. He now plans to open the CICC building for potential PPP developments.

Ouano said he will continue key projects from the previous administration, including the Mandaue Sports Oval.

The project, handled by PLD Construction, is targeted for completion by the second quarter of 2026. Despite P220 million spent on site development, the oval itself has yet to be built. His administration plans to review the project, as the actual construction budget is only included in next year’s allocation.

