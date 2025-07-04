Fueled by Compassion: The Story Behind MARO’s Lifesaving Mission

Not everyone has the heart, or the means, to rescue stray animals. Many turn a blind eye to the silent cries echoing from the streets. For some, the will exists, but limited resources stand in the way of sustained efforts to help.

But for the Mayari Animal Rescue Organization (MARO), the story is different.

This is a story of compassion, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to animal welfare. It’s about the people behind MARO—their journey, their challenges, and their mission to give stray and abandoned animals a second chance at life, dignity, and love.

From a Simple Rescue to a Lifesaving Mission

Founded in 2012, MARO stands today as a beacon of hope for stray animals in the Philippines. The organization has built three shelters: two in Cebu—located in Guadalupe and at Outpost in Happy Valley, and one in Bohol. These shelters serve as safe havens for rescued animals who once had nowhere else to go.

The organization is run by a small but passionate team of three individuals: Dan Vetter, a Swiss national, and twin sisters Joey and Joene Omega, both locals from Bohol. Dan manages the Cebu shelters, while Joey and Joene oversee operations in Bohol. Together with their dedicated caretakers, the team keeps each shelter running with compassion and consistency, despite limited resources.

Built on Love, Powered by Purpose

MARO is an independent, non-profit organization that relies heavily on donations and sponsorships to sustain its work. The road has not been easy. Resources are scarce, and the physical and emotional demands of animal rescue can be overwhelming.

Yet, the MARO team remains steadfast, driven by their belief that every animal deserves a home and a chance at a better life.

“One of our biggest challenges is that many people still prefer puppies, kittens, or specific breeds. Older animals and mixed breeds, especially aspins, are often overlooked. But they have so much love to give,” said Nhatzy Mayo, 31, one of MARO’s caretakers for the past four years.

The organization advocates not just for rescue, but for broader animal welfare and rights, particularly for domestic animals like cats and dogs.

The Beginning: A Personal Rescue

Vetter recalls MARO’s humble beginnings. In 2012, while staying in a boarding house in Cebu with his partner, they discovered four kittens abandoned in a shopping bag near the property. They took the kittens in, and that single act of kindness sparked what would become a life-changing mission.

Soon after, Vetter found Joey and Joene Omega through a Facebook page where they encouraged people to feed impounded dogs.

“That was our first mission,” he said, “to take the dogs out of the kill pounds in Lapu-Lapu City.”

At that time, there were no adoption or spay/neuter programs in place. Unclaimed dogs in pounds were euthanized every Friday. Vetter and his co-founders rented a small space in Balamban and began fostering six dogs, the first of many.

The Meaning of “Mayari”

The name “Mayari” holds deep meaning for the founders. Mayari is a goddess in Philippine mythology, known as the guardian of the moon, beauty, strength, and revolution. She symbolizes protection, especially at night.

“Mayari is the guardian of animals. We named the organization after her because she represents strength and care in darkness—just like what these animals need,” says a co-founder.

Vetter, who has lived in Cebu for 12 years and also spent 15 years in Thailand, still frequently returns to Europe to care for his aging parents. Yet his heart remains in the Philippines, alongside the animals and people he’s chosen to fight for.

A Call for Volunteers





While the Mayari Animal Rescue Organization (MARO) has found support from volunteers across the globe, one of its most pressing challenges remains close to home: the lack of consistent local volunteer engagement.

Co-founder Dan Vetter speaks candidly about this gap in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

“We need more local hands,” he says.

“These animals are part of your community. Helping them helps us all.”

Despite the increasing awareness of animal welfare issues in the Philippines, MARO continues to rely heavily on foreign volunteers—many of whom travel from different countries just to lend a hand in the shelters. Their efforts are deeply appreciated, but Vetter believes that fostering a stronger sense of local ownership is essential to the long-term success of the mission.

“It’s just sad,” Vetter shares, “that we don’t get many local volunteers. A lot of people reach out and call themselves volunteers, but in the end, they only come for two to three hours. That’s not the kind of commitment the animals need.”

Vetter’s words aren’t meant to criticize, but rather to inspire a deeper understanding of what true volunteerism entails.

“Everybody is welcome,” he emphasizes. “But what we really need is volunteers—people who show up, stay, learn, and grow with us. People who see these animals not just as rescues, but as lives worth fighting for.”

Volunteering at MARO isn’t just about feeding or cleaning; it’s about building trust with animals who have been neglected or abused, and restoring hope in creatures who have known very little kindness. It requires patience, empathy, and a willingness to show up, even on the hard days.

For Vetter and his team, the hope is that more Filipinos will come forward—not only to volunteer but to carry the torch of animal welfare into their own communities.

A Mission That Never Ends

More than a rescue group, MARO is a movement, a call for compassion, action, and responsibility. It stands as a powerful reminder that even a small group of determined people can change the world for those who have no voice.

For Dan Vetter, Joey and Joene Omega, and their dedicated team, the mission is far from over.

As long as there are animals in need, MARO will continue to fight for their welfare, their rights, and their chance at a loving home.

