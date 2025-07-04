Sinag Liga Asya Junior World Showcase opens doors for grassroots basketball talents

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 36 teams will see action in the Sinag Liga Asya (SLA) Junior World Showcase, which kicks off this Saturday, July 5, in Cagayan de Oro City.

The week-long tournament aims to shine a spotlight on young basketball talents, offering them a well-organized platform and a level playing field to showcase their skills. It’s the latest effort to foster grassroots development—not just in the Philippines, but also with international aspirations.

Led by chairman Rocky Chan, the tournament features three legs. The Luzon leg was previously held in Pampanga, while the Visayas leg is tentatively scheduled to take place in Cebu.

“Our main goal is to give equal opportunities for real grassroots development—not only in the Philippines but also internationally—for young Filipino athletes,” said Chan. “We also want to bring the game to the countryside to help promote sports tourism in these areas.”

Chan is no stranger to Cebu basketball. He previously headed the VisMin Super Cup’s Visayas leg, held in a tightly secured bubble in Alcantara town during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. He later brought the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) Under-21 tournament to Cebu as well.

Now, he looks to establish a new basketball league in Cebu, with Cagayan de Oro serving as the launchpad.

Teams from Cagayan de Oro City, Davao City, Tagum, Bukidnon, and Zamboanga will be featured in this tournament, which includes different age categories: born-2006, born-2008, born-2010, and born-2012.

“This is our second SLA Junior World Showcase. The first was held in Pampanga, and now we’re in Cagayan de Oro. By 2027, we plan to host the Visayas leg, marking the first international junior tournament in Mindanao,” Chan explained.

“We want to bring international-caliber tournaments to all regions—without borders—as long as they have the capability to host. We bring the league to the players who dream of playing on a bigger stage.”

Chan emphasized that the showcase is all about providing meaningful opportunities for lesser-known players, clubs, schools, and cities to compete and be discovered.

He also revealed that the Cebu leg will push through this year, with plans to utilize the soon-to-open Magnum Sports Complex.

