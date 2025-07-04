“Bakbakan Tres” takes center stage in Toledo City on July 23

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fighting cop Jusue Bastillada will headline Big Yellow Boxing Promotions’ “Bakbakan Tres” fight card on July 23, 2025, at the Barba Sports Complex in Toledo City.

Bastillada, a PNP officer and native of Toledo City, Cebu, will face veteran Jess Rhey Waminal for the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) featherweight title in the main event.

He will put his 10-1 (win-loss) record—with six knockouts—on the line against the more experienced Waminal, who has fought 29 times and holds a 16-12-1 (win-loss-draw) record with nine knockouts.

This will be an acid test for Bastillada, who is fresh from a dominant performance, scoring a first-round knockout over veteran Jason Tinampay last April 11 in Toledo City to claim the VISPOBA featherweight title.

At stake in the main event is the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) featherweight silver title.

In the co-main event, Big Yellow Boxing Gym’s rising prospect, Arlando “The Punisher” Senoc Jr., will fight for the vacant VISPOBA flyweight title against Eugene Noynay.

Senoc Jr. enters the ring with an unbeaten 5-0 record, including four knockouts. Noynay holds a 6-1 record with one knockout.

In addition, there will be nine undercard bouts featuring both veteran and up-and-coming fighters from Big Yellow Boxing Gym.

