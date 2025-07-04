Philippines to host FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2027

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippines is set to host the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2027, marking the country’s first-ever women’s continental-level basketball tournament. The announcement was made by the FIBA Regional Office-Asia following the FIBA Asia Board’s meeting in late June.

While the Philippines has previously staged global events—most notably the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023—this will be the first Asia Cup event held in the country in years, and a significant milestone for women’s basketball in the region.

“We are excited to return to the Philippines for a FIBA Asia event,” said FIBA Executive Director-Asia Hagop Khajirian, in a statement published on the official FIBA website.

“We believe hosting the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in a basketball-passionate country like the Philippines will boost FIBA’s efforts to elevate women’s basketball across Asia.”

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) welcomed the announcement, reaffirming the federation’s commitment to the sport’s growth.

“It’s about time for the Philippines to do even more,” said SBP President Al Panlilio.

“The timing is perfect. Women’s basketball in the country is on the rise, especially with the establishment of a professional league and several of our national players earning opportunities overseas.”

The Philippines has been a steady partner of FIBA in recent years, co-hosting the 2023 World Cup alongside Japan and Indonesia. The return of the Women’s Asia Cup signals a renewed focus on the women’s game, both regionally and domestically.

Indonesia, which also co-hosted the 2023 World Cup, will stage the FIBA U16 Women’s Asia Cup 2027 and the FIBA U18 Asia Cup 2028 in preparation for its hosting of the 2028 U17 Women’s World Cup and the 2029 U19 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Qatar—set to host the men’s World Cup in 2027—will also stage the FIBA U18 Asia Cup in 2026.

