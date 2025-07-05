Gretchen Barretto denies involvement in missing sabungeros case

MANILA, Philippines — The camp of actress Gretchen Barretto on Friday denied any involvement in the case of the missing sabungeros (cockfighting aficionados), despite the pronouncements of a whistleblower linking her and prominent businessman Atong Ang as one of the main personalities in the case.

In a statement made through her lawyer Alma Mallonga, the actress claimed that she was merely an investor of Pitmaster Group and had no knowledge about the 34 sabungeros who went missing since January 2022.

She tagged the allegations made by whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan’s as standing on plain water, particularly, the accusation that since she is an “alpha member” of Pitmaster, she was aware of everything that happened, including the abduction of the missing cockfighters.

“Ms. Barretto has only heard about, hence has no relevant knowledge concerning, the disappearances. She did not operate the sabungan, had no participation in e-sabong operations that was suspended more than two years ago, and was merely an investor in the business (one of about 20 investors categorized as alpha members),” the statement read.

“She attended no meetings where approvals were sought nor given to implement the disappearances. The proposition is so absurd, it is plain invention,” it further stated.

“Ms. Barretto awaits the results of the investigation and will fully cooperate in the process. This is her priority,” the statement read.

“In the meantime, she beseeches the authorities to be fair and thorough, and for the public not to rush to judgment,” it added.

Gretchen Barretto and her camp then expressed hope that an objective investigation will prove her lack of involvement in the case.

In an earlier statement, Patidongan, who used to be Ang’s farm manager and right-hand man in his cockfighting ventures, also appealed to Barretto to help him expose the truth and to testify against Ang.

Apart from Ang and Gretchen Barretto, Patidongan claimed a former local government official, several police officers, as well as an ex-judge were also involved in the case.

