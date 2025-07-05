Mike Rama says BARUG is always open to alliances

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Partido Barug remains open to political alliances if this will serve the greater interest of Cebu City and its people, former mayor Michael Rama said on Friday, July 4.

This amid renewed speculation of a possible reunion with Kugi Uswag Sugbo (KUSUG).

Rama, president of Partido Barug, said the party is not closing its doors to any political alliance that advances public welfare, even as discussions stir around a possible Kusug-Barug coalition in the 17th Cebu City Council.

“We stand for the people, that’s why BARUG,” Rama said in a press conference. “Ang politika, anything goes. Dili jud ta kaingon nga ‘wag ka magsalita ng patapos.’ Final statement? What will really serve the greater good and the greater number is what we will pursue.”

He added, “Party interest ends when people’s interest commences… I am telling you, for the good of the City of Cebu and the interest of those investing in the City of Cebu, I am always open for any alliance.”

The statement comes amid talks of a rekindled Kusug-Barug alliance, following Kusug President and former Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s statement last week about possible reunification, in which he cited continued communication and overlapping principles between their parties.

Mikel Rama: “My main alliance is with the people”

Councilor Mikel Rama, the son of the former mayor, was also asked if Barug councilors could join other parties, such as Bando Osmeña–Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) or Kusug.

He said he could not speak for others, but clarified his personal stance.

“I was informed earlier that I would be asked about possible political alliances. Of course, I cannot speak for other people, but I can only speak for myself. The main thing is that my main alliance is with the people of the City of Cebu. That’s my main alliance,” he said.

“And whatever political partisan arrangement, as long as it benefits and is for the common good of the constituency that chose us, I will be supportive of. That’s my message.”

Asked if a formal Kusug-Barug alliance currently exists, Councilor Rama replied:

“So far as directly, I don’t have enough information to confirm or deny. Sa mga attendance [sa mga events], I would caution people to [not] make lagpas kaayo nga speculations… speculative conclusions. Sa ako sabot, naa’y mga activities and naay mangimbitar, naay uban muabot, naay uban dili ka-attend.”

“No alliance until there is paper signed”

Former mayor Rama, also a lawyer, emphasized that no formal coalition will exist unless an agreement is documented.

“Being a lawyer, I am also the head of Partido Barug. There is no such thing as an alliance until there is paper being signed,” he said.

He acknowledged that alliances may also arise circumstantially or informally, depending on political developments.

“There can always be an unholy alliance, but there is also such a thing as a situation that occurs, then which can be a circumstantial alliance… If your understanding of alliance is when a registration is put to a close and it is so controversial that party lines [are blurred]… a crossover,” Rama said.

Earlier hints of political reunion

Previously, former mayor Garcia said the presence of several Barug members at the Kusug councilors’ oath-taking was a “good indication” of unity between their camps.

“It just shows nga united ang among grupo,” Garcia told reporters on June 28. “Of course, we will work for the best interest and development for the Cebuanos and the City of Cebu.”

He added, “Definitely, we have been talking with them… regarding coalitions, committee memberships, and chairmanships.”

While no formal declaration has been made, Garcia said he is “very much open” to reviving the alliance.

The Kusug-Barug coalition previously fractured in September 2024 when Rama declared the split amid his preventive suspension, which led to Garcia assuming the mayorship. Months prior, both leaders had planned to run together in 2025.

