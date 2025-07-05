Dead man in Pinamungajan found floating in a creek

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Police from Pinamungajan town recovered the lifeless body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition in a creek in Barangay Camugao, on Friday afternoon, July 4, 2025.

The victim was identified as Joseph Calipay Decalan, 33 years old, single, and a resident of Purok Pinya, Brgy. Camugao, Pinamungajan, Cebu.

According to initial police investigations, Decalan had been missing since June 24, 2025, as reported by his mother, Remedios Calipay Decalan, 63, also a resident of Brgy. Camugao.

Reportedly, the mother of the dead man in Pinamungajan informed authorities that her son had a history of mental health issues and would often leave home during episodes.

Decalan’s lifeless body was discovered by a certain Esteban Buenaflor Canumay, 47, a married farmer and resident of Purok Nangka, the same barangay.

According to police, the discovery was reported at approximately 3:30 PM by the Barangay Captain of Brgy. Camugao. The body was found in a creek located at Sitio Nangka. Responding personnel from the Pinamungajan Police Station confirmed the presence of a deceased male individual upon arrival.

Initial investigations by the Pinamungajan police found no immediate signs of foul play on the body of the dead man. However, given the advanced state of decomposition, the body has been referred for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

