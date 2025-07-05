TS Bising to bring rain Sunday; may re-enter PAR Monday

MANILA, Philippines — The trough of Tropical Storm Bising (international name: Danas) will bring rains over parts of Northern Luzon on Saturday, July 5, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

After exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as a tropical depression on Friday noon, Bising intensified into a tropical storm with wind speeds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 90 kph by Saturday morning, Pagasa forecaster Grace Castañeda noted.

The tropical storm was last spotted 480 kilometers west of Basco, Batanes, and was said to be moving slowly westward.

“The skies will still be cloudy, and heavy rains are possible over parts of Batanes and the Babuyan Islands. This is due to the trough of Tropical Cyclone Bising,” Castañeda said in Filipino in the agency’s morning weather forecast.

A trough is an elongated area of low atmospheric pressure.

“And in the area of Batanes, we may still experience 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall within a 24-hour period,”

Castañeda added mostly in Filipino.

Bising to re-enter, exit PAR on Monday

Regarding the tropical storm’s path, Pagasa said Bising will turn northeastward toward Taiwan by Saturday evening and re-enter the PAR by early Monday morning.

However, as it is expected to remain near the northwestern boundary of the PAR, Bising is also projected to exit the country’s area of responsibility later on the same day.

“Within this time frame, we see a low chance of issuing wind signals over any part of the country,” Castañeda said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Despite the development, Pagasa did not raise a gale warning.

However, the agency warned of moderate to rough sea conditions over the waters off northern and eastern Luzon, and light to moderate sea conditions for the rest of the country.

Chances of rain

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon—including Metro Manila—will experience cloudy weather with chances of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat.

In addition, the Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms, also due to the monsoon.

Aside from Tropical Storm Bising, Castañeda said the agency was not monitoring any other low pressure areas within the PAR.

