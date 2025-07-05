Bohol: P970M Danao irrigation project breaks ground

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado led on Friday, July 4, the groundbreaking of the Hibale Small Reservoir Irrigation Project in Danao town.

Estimated to cost P970 million, the project that is funded by the National Irrigation Authority (NIA), will irrigate at least 405 hectares of farmland and will benefit over 800 farmers in Danao town and nearby localities.

“The Hibale Dam is envisioned to boost agricultural output, enhance farmers’ income, and promote long-term food security across the region. It also represents a significant step toward rural development and sustainable water resource management in the province,” the Bohol Provincial Government said in an advisory.

It said that the Hibale irrigation project was envisioned 34 years ago by the late Governor and Congressman Erico B. Aumentado, the governor’s father.

“After decades of planning, the initiative has now entered its implementation phase with strong backing from both national and local government leaders,” the provincial government said.

Food security

The project in Brgy. Hibale will include the construction of a reservoir and water impounding dam that will irrigate around 405 hectares of farmland.

“With construction set to commence immediately, the Provincial Government and its partners are optimistic about the transformative impact of this project on Bohol’s farming communities,” the provincial government said.

Aumentado was joined by his wife and Bohol 2nd District Rep. Maria Vanessa Aumentado, NIA representatives, and Danao town officials during the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

“Dugang ni nga tabang sa atong pag sustain sa food security sa atong lalawigan sa Bohol,” the governor said.

(This is an added boost to our initiative to sustain food security in the province of Bohol.)

Aumentado, during his inaugural speech, made a commitment to focus on agricultural improvements and food security during his second term in office.

