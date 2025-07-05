USJ-R, CIT-U, UP Cebu, USPF clash in opening salvo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The V-League Visayas swings into action tomorrow, July 6, with a four-match opening day at the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Basak Campus gym.

Host school USJ-R will banner the opening day with a double-header appearance in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

The Jaguars, former Cesafi men’s and women’s volleyball champions, will face the debuting University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons.

READ: V-League Visayas: USC, UC to face Cignal HD Spikers in friendlies

USJ-R’s women’s team, the 2022 Cesafi champion takes the court against UP Cebu at 11 a.m., while the men’s squads meet at 5 p.m.

The tournament opens at 9 a.m. with the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers, the 2023 Cesafi champions, squaring off against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Lady Wildcats.

READ: V-League Visayas launches, aims to boost regional volleyball talent

Their male counterparts follow suit in the 3 p.m. slot, with USPF and CIT-U colliding in the men’s division.

Aside from the tournament matches, fans are in for a treat with exhibition games featuring professional squads from the Cignal HD Spikers.

At 1 p.m., the Cignal women’s team will take on the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, while the Cignal men’s team will battle the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters at 7 p.m. to cap off the day.

Tickets are priced at P600 for ringside, P400 for lower box, and P200 for upper box.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP