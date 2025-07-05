Nestor Ranido rules mixed senior masters in 2nd SUGBU Open

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nestor Ranido delivered a dominant performance to capture the mixed senior masters title in the 2nd SUGBU Open Championships on Friday, July 4, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Ranido, representing the host group Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU), defeated Cebu Tenpin Bowling Association (CETBA) standout Rommel Calipay in the championship match, rolling a 214-pin game to Calipay’s 199.

A consistent weekly tournament winner and SUGBU mainstay, Ranido secured the top seed in this Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF)-sanctioned national tournament after an impressive qualifying round.

He totaled 1,710 pinfalls over eight games, averaging 214 with the help of 20 handicap points. His top finish earned him a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the stepladder finals—an edge he ultimately didn’t need.

Fellow SUGBU bowler Arthur Tapaya finished third in qualifying with 1,674 pinfalls, followed by Mon Miranda of the Cavite Kalayaan Tenpin Bowlers Association (CKTBA) with 1,651, and Dodong Dante of SUGBU-STBAI with 1,645.

A total of 24 bowlers competed in the mixed senior masters division.

In the stepladder round, Calipay advanced to the final after edging Tapaya, 185–167, before falling to Nestor Ranido in the title match. Miranda and Dante rounded out the top five, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively.

Ranido took home the P60,000 champion’s purse for his efforts.

The tournament continues with the rookie and classified divisions currently underway. The much-anticipated open masters division is set to roll off on Sunday, July 6.

