Sugbu Calidad FC’s wins highlight grassroots commitment

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sugbu Calidad FC may be a young club, but it’s quickly earning a name in both local and national football circles after a remarkable run of championship wins this year.

The grassroots youth football club, which focuses on developing Cebuano talent, recently turned heads after its Under-8 team captured six straight titles. It’s an impressive feat in Cebu’s highly competitive football scene usually dominated by big and established names.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Sugbu Calidad FC shared the team’s culture and philosophy that have fueled its rapid rise.

“We’re a Cebu-based grassroots club focused on nurturing players from the Under-6 to Under-14 levels,” said Sally Quijano, the club’s coordinator. “Our mission is to build talent through dedication and development.”

According to Quijano, Sugbu Calidad FC isn’t just about competing, but it’s also about creating opportunities for kids to grow on and off the pitch.

“We want to build a strong local football identity, instill a competitive mindset, and most importantly, give kids the exposure they need,” she added. “That’s why we join nearly every youth-focused tournament we can.”

YOUTH-CENTRIC DEVELOPMENT

Since January, the club has clinched titles in the 13th Sinulog Football Festival, Stanley Football Cup, Milo Philippines Football Cup 2025 in Pampanga, Copa Cebu 2025, Munich Football Invitational Cup, and the JMT Football Cup. These were all won by its vaunted 8-under team.

And they’re far from finished. The second half of 2025 is packed with tournaments as the club aims to sustain its momentum.

What sets Sugbu Calidad FC apart? Quijano believes it’s their clear focus on three things in youth-centric development, competitive consistency, and local pride, reflected in the club’s name, “Sugbu,” the pre-colonial term for Cebu.

“Sugbu competes across multiple age brackets, showing a commitment to early development rather than just chasing senior success. Even if they fall short of titles, they regularly reach semifinals and finals in regional and international youth events—e.g., SingaCup 2025 U8 qualifiers,” she said.

With its recent success and adamant commitment to grassroots development, Sugbu Calidad FC is well on its way to establish itself as a reputable builders of the future of Cebu’s football scene.

