4Ps beneficiaries urged to maximize gov’t aid for long-term gains

BAGUIO CITY – Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) – Cordillera Director Maria Aplaten on Friday encouraged beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) to fully utilize the assistance they receive to improve their lives and secure a better future for their families.

“To the children of 4Ps, study hard and finish school to increase your chances of employment or livelihood opportunities that will uplift your lives,” Aplaten said in a phone message to the Philippine News Agency.

She noted that while 4Ps provides financial aid, educational support, and livelihood opportunities, beneficiaries must take the initiative to actively improve their circumstances.

“They won’t be in the program forever. They have to help themselves while support is still available,” she said.

On Thursday, the DSWD-Cordillera awarded outstanding 4Ps families and students during the regional search for the “Huwarang Pamilya” and “Huwarang Estudyante.”

The Saguilot family of Tinglayan, Kalinga, who joined the 4Ps in 2008, was declared the regional winner and will represent the Cordillera in the national search.

Parents Rebecca and Henrick raised six children, three of whom have already finished college and are now pursuing postgraduate studies.

Rebecca, a designated “Parent Leader,” credits the 4Ps for transforming her family’s life and building her leadership and community involvement skills.

“We are ready to graduate from the program,” she said.

The region’s outstanding student representative, Lex Francis Leigh Salibad of Lubuagan, Kalinga, said that 4Ps support helped him excel academically.

“I value self-discipline and education most. They can never be taken away,” he said.

Salibad and the Saguilot family now serve as examples of how the 4Ps can be a springboard for lasting change. (PNA)

