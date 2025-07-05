Cardinal Tagle warns vs fake online ‘endorsements’ using his name

Filipino Catholics were warned against fake social media accounts suggesting that Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle has endorsed commercial products and groups.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Friday, Tagle said he has no other Facebook page aside from the one managed for him by the Jesuit Communications Foundation, the media arm of the Philippine Province of the Society of Jesus.

Readers beware

The Facebook account is a verified page bearing the complete name: Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle.

“Dear friends, please be aware that many fake [Facebook] accounts or posts claim that our dear Cardinal Tagle endorses them, a certain medicine, or some other product or group,” the post reads.

The public was then asked to report to the Jesuit Communications any proliferating fake account, post or endorsement.

“Please forward this message, and when you see a fake post, copy and paste this message on such fake posts, so that those reading them are made aware. Thank you very much for your cooperation,” the post added.

