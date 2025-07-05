Public water fountains across Cebu City soon – Archival

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. announced plans to install public drinking water stations in common areas across the city as part of his first 100-day agenda.

He said this goal is to encourage residents to bring reusable tumblers to reduce plastic waste and promote environmental responsibility.

“We are going to install drinkable water in common public areas all over Cebu,” Archival told reporters in an interview on Saturday, July 5. “So that people can just bring their tumblers and refill. There will be no waste. That’s something that people can understand—that the city government is taking care of society and the environment.”

READ: Archival revives anti-plastic drive at Cebu City Hall

The initiative is part of Archival’s push to revive anti-plastic policies here and promote a sustainable lifestyle among government workers and residents alike.

During a waste segregation seminar at Barrio Luz National High School on Saturday, Archival awarded P500 each to students who brought their tumblers.

This is not the first time Archival has emphasized the importance of reusable items.

Even before assuming office on June 30, the environmental advocate and now city mayor said he planned to require department heads and employees to bring reusable tumblers to meetings. He noted the unnecessary waste caused by single-use bottled water.

“Magbutang ta’g (water) dispenser. I think mao niy akong the best nga suggestion,” he said in a previous press briefing. “And we are going to request all the department heads—kinahanglan naa moy tumbler.”

READ: Archival’s first 100 days: Inventory, garbage cost cut, anti-flood plans

In a June 4 Facebook post, Archival shared a photo of himself holding a tumbler with the caption, “Protecting our beautiful city of Cebu—one tumbler at a time.”

He warned of a future where water scarcity could spark conflict if society continues to waste resources.

“In the future, if we don’t do this, it’ll be even more than Mad Max,” Archival said, referring to the dystopian film series. “We will fight over water. And that is not something good.”

The refill station plan also echoes the city’s earlier efforts to curb plastic use.

In 2018, then-mayor Tomas Osmeña, now the city’s vice mayor, banned single-use plastics inside City Hall, starting with straws and expanding to plastic bags and containers.

Archival’s water refill initiative is just one component of his more comprehensive waste reduction and sustainability agenda, which includes stricter waste segregation, reduced use of disposable containers, and partnerships with groups that recycle plastics.

He cited the financial toll of poor waste management, noting that Cebu City spends P600 million annually on garbage disposal while earning only P100 million from waste-related revenues.

“Dako kaayo og deficit,” he said. “Kinhanglan atong pasigdahan ang segregation sa tibuok syudad… unahon ang City Hall.”

Archival said transition meetings have already exposed how plastic waste is casually discarded.

“Out of five meetings, six mineral water bottles were thrown away—with some still unfinished,” he said.

His administration is now exploring programs that will connect the city with recyclers who can buy plastic waste and help create a sustainable materials management system.

100-Day Priorities

On top of his environmental agenda, Archival has laid out other first-100-day priorities, including:

A full inventory of city-owned vehicles and properties;

Immediate desilting of clogged waterways in flood-prone areas;

The opening of a 24-hour public library;

Easing traffic congestion, including opening a road link from IT Park to Banilad;

Strengthening food production initiatives; and

Auditing the Cebu City Medical Center’s P700-million project to ensure timely delivery.

He has also ordered all department heads to report on assets turned over to them and submit updated lists of skeleton workforce employees for review. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP