TNT’s Rondae Hollis-Jefferson trains young Cebuano hoopers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Former NBA player, three-time PBA champion, and Best Import awardee Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of the PBA’s TNT Tropang 5G led a basketball training camp for young Cebuano hoopers on Saturday morning, July 5, at a gym in Lapu-Lapu City.

The camp involved various drills such as passing, dribbling, shooting, footwork, and other exercises aimed at helping participants improve their basketball fundamentals.

Joining Hollis-Jefferson were PBA legend and former Gilas Pilipinas player Ranidel de Ocampo, TNT assistant coach and former PBA player Bong Ravena, along with other coaches and staff.

The training camp in Lapu-Lapu was part of the “RHJ On Tour,” which began last June 7 in Quezon City and includes multiple stops across the country.

“I really want you guys to understand that what we did today is all about you,” said Hollis-Jefferson as he addressed the young athletes at the end of the camp. He also reminded the participants of the importance of listening and learning, not only from basketball coaches but also from teachers, parents, and others who teach valuable life lessons.

Training camps for PBA aspirants

In an exclusive interview with Cebu Daily News Digital, Ranidel de Ocampo said he was pleased with the outcome of the Cebu leg of the tour.

“I’m very happy with the result of this basketball camp. I am very proud of the kids. They really enjoyed the moment. They enjoyed the basketball. I can see it in their faces. They’re so happy and I’m proud of that,” said de Ocampo.

Cebu has long been a source of basketball talent. Currently, TNT’s “Tropang Bisdak” includes Cebuano players RR Pogoy, Calvin Oftana, Brian Heruela, and Kevin Barkley Eboña.

As such, de Ocampo pointed out what coaches often look for in young players who aspire to reach the professional level.

“Some of the coaches are looking at the work ethic, the determination, and the attitude. In terms of skills, the coaches are looking more on defensive players. Defense and good shooting. Killer instinct as well,” he added.

Also present during the event was former PBA player Larry Villanil, who has been developing young Cebuano players through his Powerplay Basketball Camp for 25 years. Although he did not coach at the RHJ camp, he emphasized the importance of events like this for grassroots player development.

“Kining gibuhat sa Talk ‘N Text mao niy pinaka-importante para sa mga bata sa pag-istart sa basketball,” said Villanil. (This move by Talk ‘N Text is the most important one for kids who are starting out in basketball.)

“Kay mutudlo mani silag mga basic [skills] parehas sa akong basketball camp nga Powerplay. Importante pud sa mga bata ang self discipline,” he continued. (Because they will be teaching basic skills, just like in my basketball camp, Powerplay. Self-discipline is also important for the kids.)

Villanil also stressed the value of exposure to different coaching styles.

“Dili ra ingon na usa ra ka camp ang apilan. Kung pwede, three to four different camps ang apilan nila para makakuha sila sa mga style sa lain-laing mga coaches,” he said. (It shouldn’t be that they only join one camp. If possible, they should join three to four different camps so they can learn the different styles of various coaches.)

“Kung pwede, tanang camps apilan,” he added. (If possible, join all camps.) /csl

