Lamp post falls at Mandaue Heritage Plaza; Ouano calls for inspection

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano will call for an inspection of all decorative lamp posts at the Heritage Plaza to assess their durability.

This comes after one of the lamp posts near the clock tower at the Mandaue City Heritage Plaza broke when a student grabbed it while passing by.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday night, July 1, was captured on CCTV.

The lamp post is part of the multi-million peso beautification project of the Mandaue City Hall grounds and Heritage Plaza, launched during the previous administration. The plaza, located beside Mandaue City Hall, features a clock tower that has become a new city landmark.

The clock tower is part of the city’s vision to merge modern functionality with cultural identity.

Ouano said he will ask the contractor to repair the damaged lamp post and have the rest inspected.

“Basig ang materials used ana, kung substandard ba ni ang mga materials nga gipanggamit, I hope not. Ipaayo nalang gyud na siya. Ipa-inspect nalang sad to ang ubang lamp post naa didto. Akoang nakita gikuptan sa bata unya natumba. May nalang gani walay naigo nga laing bata kay daghan man to sila nga estudyante niagi,” Ouano said.

(Maybe the materials used there were substandard—I hope not. That really needs to be repaired. The other lamp posts there should also be inspected. What I saw was that the student held onto it, and it fell. Good thing no other student was hit, because there were a lot of them passing by.)

The redevelopment of the Heritage Plaza, including the construction of the permanent clock tower, was funded during the previous city administration. A total of P16 million was allocated for infrastructure, and an additional P13 million for equipment, lighting, and beautification.

CDN Digital has reached out to Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan, the former city administrator, and Engr. Marivic Cabigas, head of the Department of General Services, for comment, but they have yet to respond as of this writing. /csl

