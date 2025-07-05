Cebu FC to clash with Kasuka FC in Shopee Cup Qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants are set to face Kasuka FC of Brunei Darussalam in the qualifying round of the ASEAN Club Championship’s Shopee Cup.

The official draw, held on Friday, July 4, in Bangkok, Thailand, determined the matchups for the qualifying round of the region’s top-tier club competition.

Cebu FC earned its place in the Shopee Cup after topping the Philippine Football League (PFL) “Golden Ticket” qualifiers last May, defeating both Kaya FC-Iloilo and Manila Digger FC.

The victory secured the Gentle Giants’ first appearance on this regional stage.

Club officials Hannah Jayne Wong and Evren Tasci were present at the draw, along with Philippine Football Federation (PFF) president John Gutierrez and executive committee member Alvin Yalung, underscoring the growing support for the Cebu-based club on the international front.

Cebu FC will face Kasuka FC in a two-legged tie, with the schedule and venue to be confirmed. The format is expected to follow a traditional home-and-away setup, with initial reports indicating the fixtures will be played in August.

Alongside Cebu FC and Kasuka FC, Ezra FC of Laos and Shan United FC of Myanmar will also compete in the qualifying round. Only the winners will progress to the group stage, where they will join the region’s elite clubs from Cambodia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Founded in 1993, Kasuka FC hails from Kampong Sungai Kedayan and is a mainstay in the Brunei Super League. The club’s notable achievements include back-to-back domestic league titles.

In the 2023 ASEAN Club Championship qualifiers, they bowed out to Shan United, drawing 1-1 at home before falling 1-3 away for a 2-4 aggregate loss.

